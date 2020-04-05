Samir Onkar: Don’t get used to fame!

MUMBAI: Actor Samir Onkar, who is part of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, talks about how this show means the world to him, the recognition it has given him and what fame and being popular is all about.

1. How will you define your role in YRKKH, please share the journey so far?

Firstly, I am very grateful to be part of this prestigious show yeh Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai and I am happy with my character so far. This character has a lot of shades. I started with a grey character and with time, it turned positive with also some confused shades in regards to his kid and wife. He is not a bad man but reacts according to his circumstances. Nowadays, I am protective of Gayatri since she has conceived a baby. I am very happy so far with my journey in YRKKH as I have got many different shades to play within one character sketch.

2. Your on-screen chemistry with your co-star Simran Khanna is being loved. Comment?

Firstly, I want to thank the audience for showering love upon us and liking us as a couple. Simran is a very sweet girl and we have a very good bond off-screen as well. Our thoughts match a lot and we share a very good understanding. We will also be making more efforts in working on our on-screen chemistry as much as possible.

3. After Mohsin-Shivangi your pair has been popular from YRKH what you have to say about that?

I would take it as a compliment because Mohsin and Shivangi make a really beautiful pair and it’s fun to watch both of them together. If audience feels that after them, our pair is very popular, then it is a great compliment indeed.

4. There will be a new track which will involve your relationship in the show, please share about that.

The uniqueness of this pair is that they don't behave like a normal life couple. Their life journey is very interesting. Both the characters are very different and have seen a lot of ups-downs in their relationship. I feel in the future their storyline and relationship would be unique.

5. How do you see Rajan Shahi as a maker of Indian television?

No words can be enough for Rajan sir. As a maker in Indian television, he is everyone’s boss. We don't need to speak about him, the world knows him. His capabilities, his creativity and many more of his skills make him the magician of Indian television. He hasn't yet tried his hand at films as yet, but I feel he will be amazing there too.



6. For this corona outbreak, the shooting has stopped how much you are missing the daily madness of the set?

of course, I am missing our daily shooting madness. Generally, we reach the sets at 9 am and leave at 9 pm. We have a lot of fun with Mohsin, Shivangi, Akhil, Simran, Sachin Ji, Manish Ji, Surekha, dadi etc. We all actually live a double life on set. It's fun to live our characters as well as our lives in reality.

7. Tell us how you are spending time now?

I don't know when my day passes by, while I am working out, reading books, listening to music, spending time with family etc. The time passes by so fast with family and I play carrom, ludo, cards, watch films, web series and old episodes of my own show. There are so many things to do nowadays that there are activities in abundance. I don't know where people find the time to get bored. There are a lot of things we are not able to do with busy with hectic schedules and then we crib about not getting time. Now, when we an abundance of time, people are cribbing about being locked up.

8. Message for YRKKH fans.

Lots and lots of love to all the YRKKH fans and I wish that they keep showering all their love upon us. I would advise you all to think positive as we all are going through the same situation and we can only fight it by staying at home and being positive. Be safe, take necessary precautions, follow the advice of doctors and our government and take care.

9. The best compliment you received so far for your performance

I keep getting compliments in real life from my friends, family and social media too. Two months back, I had gone to attend a friend's wedding somewhere in the north and there I got to know the extent of recognition YRKKH has given me. People went mad seeing me. I would like to share one more incident, when we had gone for a two-three day trip to Lonavala before New Years with the whole cast and crew including creatives and Rajan sir, we had to halt at three places in between. The whole team was shocked seeing everyone at these places shower their love on us. They were clicking selfies and talking to us. the fans told me that I shouldn't hate my on-screen child. I still remember Rajan sir had tears in his eyes. I can't thank Rajan Sir enough for trusting me and allowing me to do what I wanted to.

10. What success and fame mean to you?

Everyone wants success and fame in life. In the span of 10 - 15 years, I have seen my friends, co-actors, colleagues and many actors experience fame and success. But what I have noticed is that the higher you go, the easier it is to fall down. So, we shouldn't get used to fame. I am very happy about what I have got as many people don't even get to explore this much. I thank god every day for everything but, yes, I won't say I am satisfied. I would want to work more and more and explore myself as an actor.