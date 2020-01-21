Sampada plans to get close with Malhar: Tujhse Hai Raabta 21st January 2020 Written Episode: Written Update

MUMBAI:Sampada offers Milk to Malhar but glass falls from his hand. She gets angry but she thinks that it is easy to get close because right now he is weak. Malhar puts his headon her lap. After sometime Malhar gets up, moves her hand from his head and checks the glass. He finds partly dissolved tablet and thinks Sampada has mixed something in it so that she can take advantage of our loneliness. He says I got doubtful on her when Kalyani asked Sampada to return to me. He recalls. Malhar thinks Sampada and Rachit are blackmailing Kalyani. He thinks he won’t let them take his Kalyani away from him. Kalyani climbs up the balcony and tries to look inside the window. Malhar sees her reflection and thinks don’t know what is your helplessness, but I promise that Moksh, you and I will be together very soon. He thinks forgive me for my acting to accept Sampada. He switches off the lights. Kalyani thinks if Malhar ji accepted Sampada so soon. She thinks why she is feeling bad and says if they don’t unite then how their child will be born. Malhar thinks I will not let Sampada near me and will not let Rachit come near you. Atharv asks Rachit to let his Aai and Baba sleep. Rachit asks him to get up and asks him to go. Atharv says we can’t refuse Aai’s sayings and asks him to sleep. Rachit keeps a pencil between his fingers and presses it. Atharv shouts in pain. Rachit says if he comes again to his room then he will be punished. He thinks he will go near Kalyani, the more she goes far from him. He makes a promise that she will come near him. Kalyani comes outside the room and is restless. She thinks to make herself strong.

Moksh starts crying Malhar comes to him and tells him that don’t worry we will bring back your mom but for now you have to act as if we don’t care Kalyani says she don’t have free time. Malhar says your new husband must be waiting for you and says you have nothing to do with me or Moksh. Kalyani gets upset. Malhar is upset too. Kalyani turns to go and cries. Kyunki tum hi ho….plays….He holds her hand and makes her turn to him. He gets teary eyes and the tears roll down his eyes. He asks do you want to say something. I am ready to hear. Kalyani asks why you are so eager to hear me and asks him not to interfere in her and Rachit’s life. She says there is nothing to say. Malhar holds her hand tightly and asks her to go. He says why you are not going? He asks her to go away from his life. He says someone is waiting for both of us. Song plays….Kalyani cries and turns her face. Malhar sees her crying.

Kalyani sees Atharva crying he tells her Rachit uncle is bad and he broke pencil between his finger Kalyani tells him he is strong and he should take care of baba and balu. Atharv says ok and asks her to take care. She tries to open the door, but finds the door locked from inside. Malhar comes there and asks what happened?