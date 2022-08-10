‘Samrat and Nayan are absolutely down to earth’, reveals their Yeh Hai Chahatein Co-star Swati Sharma aka Ishani

Tellychakkar is back with yet another Bts update from Yeh Hai Chahatein. The cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein too shares a great bond. Swati Sharma seems to have developed a great bond with her co-stars from the show and seems absolutely fond of them!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 12:43
‘Samrat and Nayan are absolutely down to earth’, reveals their Yeh Hai Chahatein Co-star Swati Sharma aka Ishani

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Also read:Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Samrat and Nayan to get married like this

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

Now we have a little update close to Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Actress Swati Sharma who essays the role of Ishani has revealed in a Q & A session about who her co-stars from Yeh Hai Chahatein and what are they all like.

She talks about Nayan and Samrat aka Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi and how down to earth and Humble they are and that they never made her feel less. According to the actress, Samrat and Nayan share a great bond, where they often pull each others’ legs!

Check it out!

 

 

It is so good to see some of our favorite stars have developed such deep bonds off camera too!

Swati Sharma seems to have developed a great bond with her co-stars from the show and seems absolutely fond of them!

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, Samrat brings Mohit home to meet Alia, who is paralysed. Samrat points out that it’s because of him (Mohit) that Alia is in this condition.

Mohit feels guilty and Samrat tells him not to think about Ishaani from now on. Samrat also tells him that he (Mohit) and Alia are going to get married in two days as they can't wait any longer. Samrat even gives Alia’s responsibility to Mohit.

Also read: Sargun Kaur Luthra from Yeh Hai Chahatein gets NOSTALGIC about her ‘Preesha’ Days?

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Yeh Hai Chahatein Rudraksh Rudra Abrar Qazi Preesha StarPlus TellyChakkar TV news movies OTT digital Bollywood BTS Ruhi Armaan Sargun Kaur Luthra bharat Ahlawat Alia Ishani Swati Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 12:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki refuses to work, Shweta goes to convince her
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai files an FIR against Virat, he blames Sai for worsening the situation
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Imlie fame Chaitrali Gupte shares the Woes of Virtual Dating, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Ajit and Sahiba recall their past, Sahiba hates Angad
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat tricks Sai, rushes to meet Pakhi
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
"You girls are not doing any movies only workout" netizens trolls Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma"You girls are not doing any movie
"You girls are not doing any movies only workout" netizens trolls Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma

Latest Video

Related Stories
Imlie fame Chaitrali Gupte shares the Woes of Virtual Dating, check out
Imlie fame Chaitrali Gupte shares the Woes of Virtual Dating, check out
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reach This milestone in their relationship; Let’s take a walk down
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reach This milestone in their relationship; Let’s take a walk down the memory lane
Namita Thapar loses her cool at a business promoting ‘unhealthy ways to lose weight’, says, “mujhe gussa aa jata hai…”
Namita Thapar loses her cool at a business promoting ‘unhealthy ways to lose weight’, says, “mujhe gussa aa jata hai…”
Fahmaan Khan has some Interesting Nicknames for his co-stars from Dharampatnii, check out
Fahmaan Khan has some Interesting Nicknames for his co-stars from Dharampatnii, check out
Are Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali in a relationship? This video of theirs goes viral
Are Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali in a relationship? This video of theirs goes viral
Have Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar wrapped up the shoot for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2? This actor’s post hints at it!
Have Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar wrapped up the shoot for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2? This actor’s post hints at it!