‘Samrat and Nayan are absolutely down to earth’, reveals their Yeh Hai Chahatein Co-star Swati Sharma aka Ishani

Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

Now we have a little update close to Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Actress Swati Sharma who essays the role of Ishani has revealed in a Q & A session about who her co-stars from Yeh Hai Chahatein and what are they all like.

She talks about Nayan and Samrat aka Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi and how down to earth and Humble they are and that they never made her feel less. According to the actress, Samrat and Nayan share a great bond, where they often pull each others’ legs!



It is so good to see some of our favorite stars have developed such deep bonds off camera too!

Swati Sharma seems to have developed a great bond with her co-stars from the show and seems absolutely fond of them!



Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, Samrat brings Mohit home to meet Alia, who is paralysed. Samrat points out that it’s because of him (Mohit) that Alia is in this condition.

Mohit feels guilty and Samrat tells him not to think about Ishaani from now on. Samrat also tells him that he (Mohit) and Alia are going to get married in two days as they can't wait any longer. Samrat even gives Alia’s responsibility to Mohit.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com