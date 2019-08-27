News

Samrat Mukherjee REUNITES with Flora Saini after 20 years for THIS show

MUMBAI: Samrat Mukherjee, who is a well-known film and TV actor in Bengal, is elated to reunite with Stree actress Flora Saini after 20 years. The two have come together for Hoichoi’s Dupur Thakurpo.

For the uninitiated, Dupur Thakurpo is a popular Bengali web series. The show is back with all an new Phulwa Boudi in its third season. Phulwa Boudi will be played by none other than the charismatic actor Flora.  Samrat has been roped in by the makers for a cameo role.

Speaking about his role, Samrat said to TellyChakkar, 'It's a cameo role. I am "Hero Heralal," a Bhojpuri hero, who is an old time friend of the heroine (Phulwa -Boudi), and ultimately, the character charms Boudi and takes her away from the Thakurpos. The character speaks pure Bhojpuri and is a larger-than life hero with superman robes and an interesting get up.'

When we asked how it was to play a Bhojpuri character, he said, 'As I belong to a non-Bengali culture, due to my long stay at Theatre Road, I was comfortable with the language, and the get-up was superb. Hats off to the entire team of Dupur Thakurpo for coming up with such an innovative costume!'

Talking about his experience of working with Flora after so many years, Samrat shared, 'I worked with her after 20 years. Previously, I had worked with her during her modelling days in Kolkata. We were chatting about our good old modelling days in Kolkata...way back in 1998-99 ...we had a gala time working together.'

Hoichoi’s Dupur Thakurpo marks Samrat’s digital debut and Flora's Bengali debut. Dupur Thakurpo S3 is slated to stream during Durga Puja this year! 

