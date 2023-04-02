From Samriddhi Shukla to Fenil Umrigar, this is what the cast of Saavi Ki Sawari charges per episode

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.
MUMBAISaavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is being loved and cherished a lot by fans and they couldn’t be happier with the show’s progress. The show is also gaining popularity, day by day.

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.

MUMBAI:Samridhi Shukla and Farmaan Haider star in the leading roles of Saavi and Nityam. The show has a great ensemble cast, and this show brought forward a fresh pairing all of whom are very loved by the fans.

Acting is hard work, while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication. Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle and to do that they charge a lot of money. In this article, we thought let's take a look at the per day salary of the cast of Saavi Ki Savari. Check out the list below:

Samridhi Shukla:

She plays the role of lead on the show and charges Rs. 50,000 per episode as per reports.

Farmaan Haider:

He plays the male lead and charges Rs. 50,000 per episode as per reports.

Indira Krishan:

She plays the role of Nityam’s mother and charges Rs. 35,000 per episode allegedly.

Mansi Shrivastav:

She plays the role Dimpi and charges Rs. 40,000 per episode allegedly.

Adish Vaidya:

Adish plays the role of Shivam and charges, Rs.30,000 per episode as per reports.

Fenil Umrigar:

She plays the role of Sonam in the show and charges Rs. 35,000 per episodes per reports.

The show is doing very well and the audiences are very engrossed in the current drama where Sonam has taken sleeping pills and Nityam goes to save her.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

