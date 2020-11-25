On Samvidhan Divas, &TV Actors, Neha Joshi, and Jagganath Nivangune remember the Father of the Indian Constitution - Dr B.R. Ambedkar

MUMBAI: Every year, the nation celebrates 26th November to commemorate the adoption of ‘The Constitution of India’. On 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on 26th January 1950. On Samvidhan Diwas this year, lead artists from &TV’s show, Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Bhimabai (Neha Joshi) and Ramji Sakpal (Jagannath Nivangune) remember the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and speak about his immense contribution to the society. Says Jagannath Nivangune, “Dr B.R. Ambedkar is considered as the Father of the Indian Constitution. His reputation as a scholar-led him to become India’s first law minister and subsequently, the Chairman of the committee for drafting the Constitution on 29th August 1947.

As the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr B.R. Ambedkar was a leader par excellence and whose legacy is unparalleled. He believed that the only way India could foster national unity and stability was through instating a unified code of One Nation One Constitution. On our Samvidhan Diwas, let us remember all his greatest works and contribution to our society.” Adding to this, Neha Joshi states, “Dr B.R Ambedkar, was the first leader to lead the Women Rights Movement. He was one of the most prominent voice for women empowerment. Through the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession, Guardianship Act, and the Hindu Code Bill, he gave a voice to the women community in fighting for their rights and encouraged them to stand shoulder to shoulder with the men. Dr B.R. Ambedkar laid the foundation of a unified India by bringing millions of Indians under the ambit of one nation and one Constitution. His teachings and philosophy still resonate with the Indians across the country, even today. And what better day to remember Dr Ambedkar and his immense contribution in shaping the Indian Constitution than our Samvidhan Day.”

