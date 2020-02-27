Sana Khaan: Do not want another Sana Khaan to be in the making

MUMBAI: Sana Khaan and her ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis have been in the news recently. The actress had revealed some time back that she had parted ways with the choreographer. Sana said that he was cheating on her with multiple girls and called him a compulsive cheater. Not only that, both Sana and Melvin insulted each other by sharing cryptic posts on social media.

Sana, who rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss, was recently asked about her breakup in a media interaction. Responding to the questions, the actress said that sometimes, reality is not what it seems. She further added that she was a fool and that she does not want someone else to be the same. In her words, 'I do not want another Sana Khaan to be in the making.'

The actress also spilled the beans on being vocal about her personal life on social media.

Sana revealed that it will be a kind of awareness for every girl who is going through the same situation as her. On the professional front, the actress will soon be seen in a web series helmed by Neeraj Pandey.

