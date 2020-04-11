Sana Khaan reveals her ex Melvin Louis didn’t want her to work with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Sana Khaan is a popular name in the entertainment world. She was seen in Bigg Boss season 6. She is also known for her work in films like Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The actress recently made headlines for her ugly break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis. She accused Melvin of cheating on her time and again. She even went vocal and gave a shocking statement that Melvin made a young girl pregnant. In the latest interview, Sana claimed that her ex-lover Melvin is a bisexual. But to everyone’s shock, Sana revealed that Louis had restricted her to work with superstar Salman Khan.

In her live chat with Bollywood Hungama, speaking about the same, Sana said that she later gave a befitting response and said, “Salman and I share a very respectful relationship. He is a wonderful man and he has always looked at me with a lot of respect. I can even tie him a Rakhi, such is my relationship with him. It's so pure.” She had already worked with Dabangg actor in Jai Ho.

Calling her ex bisexual, she said, “After his last breakup, he told me he caught his ex cheating with multiple boys, that she is a gay and has affairs with girls. I was like, why were you dating a gay? And then I got to know he is no less bisexual.” Sana disclosed many unknown facts in the interview. Sana also revealed, “I was in depression, anxiety and unfortunately I was on sleeping tablets I will not recommend it to anyone.”