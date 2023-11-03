From Sana Khan and Melvin Louis to Rashami Desai- Arhaan Khan, TV Couples who went through bad breakups! Check out the full list here!

MUMBAI:The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Many new television shows went on air this air and many went off the air, some long-reigning shows stayed at the top. And a lot of new shows with new pairings and new casts also premiered this year, and with that, a few new actors made their television debut.

ALSO READ:Indian Idol Season 13: Aww! Veteran actress Reena Roy’s gesture for Rishi Singh is sure to melt your heart

Actors spend a long time on site and some onscreen couples also turn into real-life love stories, and some find love outside the industry, and fans love nothing more than following the real-life love stories of their favourite stars.

But sometimes, these couples end up falling apart and go through bad breakups and it breaks the hearts of the fans.

Today we are checking out the list of bad celebrity breakups, check out the full list:

1. Sana Khan - Melvin Louis

Before getting married and moving away, Sana Khan was dating choreographer Melvin Louis, but she broke up with him because of alleged cheating rumors.

2. Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria

They participated in the dance reality show together but broke up after a year of dating, and as per reports, they were trust issues between the two. And a lot of things were said post the breakup.

3.Rashami Desai - Arhaan Khan

Their whole relationship was put out on display in Bigg Boss 13, there were a lot of lies that were told and they had a public breakup.

4. Karan Kundra- Anusha Dandekar



The two were once TV royalty and even hosted a reality show about love, but the two had a bitter breakup, and a lot of cryptic messages, were shared. Even though the two had moved on, once in a while, fans make some absurd connection.

5. Mahek Chahal- Ashmit Patel

The two were friends for 12 years, before dating for a long time, and even getting engaged, before finally breaking it up.



Which of these couples, were you shocked about? Tell us in the comments below!



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!



ALSO READ: MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today