Sana Khan enjoys BIRYANI made by 'Saasu Ma' post-wedding with Mufti Anas

MUMBAI: After making a shocking exit from Showbiz all of a sudden, Sana Khan took everyone by surprise after she married Mufti Anas in a private ceremony. The former actress got married to Anas Sayed in Surat and is currently enjoying her stay in the sasural. Sana who is now treating her fans and followers with pictures and videos of her secret wedding these days, took her Instagram story to flaunt her mother-in-law's love for her.

Sharing multiple pictures of Biryani in the making, Sana wrote, 'Sasu ma making biryani for me with a heart'. Sometime back, she had shared a romantic moment with her husband Mufti Anas, post their wedding. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a boomerang video of Sana and Mufti, hand-in-hand. Check out her latest posts below;

In October, Sana Khan shocked everyone when she announced her retirement from the film industry. She had shared a long note, bidding farewell from the world of glitz and glamour. While announcing the news of quitting showbiz, Sana Khan shared pictures of a penned note to all her fans and well-wishers, and wrote, “My happiest moment May Allah help me and guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe(sic).” In the note, the Bigg Boss 6 fame actress announced that she is quitting showbiz. Khan mentioned that she is addressing all her fans as she stands at a crucial juncture in her life. Sana then went on to share how she has been a part of the showbiz industry for years and said she is grateful to her fans for the wealth, fame, and love she received in abundance.

Announcing her exit from Showbiz, she had further written, “Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator.” She then asked all her brothers and sisters to pray for her to the almighty, to accept her repentance and grant her the true ability to live in accordance. The Bigg Boss fame concluded, “Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth".

