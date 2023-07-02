Is Sana Khan expecting her first child with hubby Anas Saiyad? Netizens are convinced that the former actress is hinting at pregnancy

The Jai Ho actress has now hinted that she might be pregnant and netizens are too excited for the news. Since making her exit from Bollywood, Sana has been spending quality time in her religious pursuits as well as enjoying lavish getaways with hunny Anas.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 09:17
Is Sana Khan expecting her first child with hubby Anas Saiyad? Netizens are convinced that the former actress is hinting at preg

MUMBAI: Actress Sana Khan who was last seen in the Sharman Joshi starrer Wajah Tum Ho quit Bollywood over 2 years ago after marrying Anas Saiyad. She was in the news recently for revealing that her husband has shown her the true meaning of feeling empowered without exposing and ‘being behaya’. The Jai Ho actress has now hinted that she might be pregnant and netizens are too excited for the news. 

Also Read- Throwback! Sana Khan once became a victim of Domestic Violence, and here is the proof

Since making her exit from Bollywood, Sana has been spending quality time in her religious pursuits as well as enjoying lavish getaways with hubby Anas. Sana will be starting her modest clothing line ‘Haya’, mainly ethnic wear for people of her community.

Sana is also quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about the latest development in her life. In her latest post Sana wrote, “Alhamdullilah soooo Happy! This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all May Allah make it easy.”

One fan commented, “You’re gonna be mother ??? Is that why this umrah is special?” Another one wrote, “Alhamdulillah i think your both are going to be parents soon, in shaa Allah” Another user wrote, “I think you are pregnant.” Well Sana does glow but only she can confirm this news.

Also Read-Sana Khan speaks about the dark side of Bollywood

Do you think Sana is expecting?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Koimoi

Special OPS Bigg Boss Salman Khan Zindabaad Jai Ho Wajah Tum Ho climax Toilet: Ek Prem Katha TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 09:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Cricketers Shikar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer groove to this viral song in a new reel
MUMBAI: Well-known Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer recently took to their social media handles and...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”
MUMBAI: Sumbul is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie feels embarrassed at the party; Arto defends her
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We recently saw a huge leap in the show...
Is Sana Khan expecting her first child with hubby Anas Saiyad? Netizens are convinced that the former actress is hinting at pregnancy
MUMBAI: Actress Sana Khan who was last seen in the Sharman Joshi starrer Wajah Tum Ho quit Bollywood over 2 years ago...
Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 gets a two month extension, new exciting track to be introduced
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of...
Recent Stories
With the Pathaan's ticket prices getting reduced, check out the other movies which have faced deduction in the ticket prices
With the Pathaan's ticket prices getting reduced, check out the other movies which have faced deduction in the ticket prices

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not o
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”
Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 gets a two month extension, new exciting track to be introduced
Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 gets a two month extension, new exciting track to be introduced
From Maitree to Durga Aur Charu, this is the year of love triangles! Check out the full list
From Maitree to Durga Aur Charu, this is the year of love triangles! Check out the full list
Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparisons to Urofi Javed! Details Inside!
Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparisons to Urofi Javed! Details Inside!Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparisons to Urofi Javed! Details Inside!
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ravi Dubey, talks about Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakre and who thinks will be the winner, “M
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: Ravi Dubey talks about Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakre and who he thinks will be the winner, “My best wishes to everyone in the house but Priyanka is my favorite because she is someone from our family”
Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with
Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with love bites on his body when her mother passed away