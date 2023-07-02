Is Sana Khan expecting her first child with hubby Anas Saiyad? Netizens are convinced that the former actress is hinting at pregnancy

MUMBAI: Actress Sana Khan who was last seen in the Sharman Joshi starrer Wajah Tum Ho quit Bollywood over 2 years ago after marrying Anas Saiyad. She was in the news recently for revealing that her husband has shown her the true meaning of feeling empowered without exposing and ‘being behaya’. The Jai Ho actress has now hinted that she might be pregnant and netizens are too excited for the news.

Since making her exit from Bollywood, Sana has been spending quality time in her religious pursuits as well as enjoying lavish getaways with hubby Anas. Sana will be starting her modest clothing line ‘Haya’, mainly ethnic wear for people of her community.

Sana is also quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about the latest development in her life. In her latest post Sana wrote, “Alhamdullilah soooo Happy! This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all May Allah make it easy.”

One fan commented, “You’re gonna be mother ??? Is that why this umrah is special?” Another one wrote, “Alhamdulillah i think your both are going to be parents soon, in shaa Allah” Another user wrote, “I think you are pregnant.” Well Sana does glow but only she can confirm this news.

Do you think Sana is expecting?

Tell us in the comments below.

Credit-Koimoi