Sana Khan finally admits that Melvin Louis cheated on her and is glad she ended the relationship

MUMBAI: Actress Sana Khan had announced dating her dance tutor Melvin Louis a while ago. The couple indulged in a lot of PDA on the social media which proved that they were madly in love. They danced, vacationed together, and even invested in a game.

However, there were breakup rumours doing the rounds, Reports surfaced that Sana even unfollowed Melvin from social media and deleted their pictures.

Now finally Sana has confirmed her break up with Melvin and also stated that the reason why she broke up was that the latter was cheating on her.

Sana while talking to leading entertainment publication said that yes, her ex-boyfriend Melvin was cheating on her, and she is glad she is out of a toxic relationship.

A few days ago she felt that he was up to something, and when she tried to check his phone, he started to delete all messages, and that’s when she came to know she had to end the relationship and that’s when she came to know that he has already moved on with somebody else.

She knows the girl but feels it’s not right to reveal the name. Things started taking a toll back from September 2019 when Sana claims she was unwell, but Melvin didn’t bother to care about her.

Sana said that she was unwell during that time, and Melvin wasn’t bothered for her only, she would hide her face with her hair, to not look sick, but still, he wasn’t there by her side, and she is thankful to God that she is out of the toxic relationship.