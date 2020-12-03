Sana Khan shares adorable click with husband Mufti Anas

MUMBAI: Sana Khan took everyone by surprise when she tied the knot with Mufti Anas on November 20. She is enjoying marital bliss and is making beautiful memories with her new family.

The former actress is sharing her happiness with fans and give glimpses from her happy married life. Recently, Sana left everyone awestruck as she shared an adorable post with Mufti Anas on her Instagram handle. In the boomerang clip, Sana is seen twinning in white with her husband.

Her bright smile lights up the photo. While Sana cannot stop smiling, Mufti Anas is seen holding her hand affectionately.

Have a look.



In October, Sana decided to bid goodbye to the entertainment world, and her announcement came as a.shock to many. She revealed that she is quitting showbiz in her quest to serve humanity.

