Sana Khan WEEPS on a painful breakup; says Melvin Louis made a young girl pregnant

MUMBAI: Sana Khan and Melvin Louis breakup is getting uglier by each passing day. Sana has been quite vocal about the reason why she broke up with Melvin. In an interview with a leading media portal, Sana said that Melvin cheated on her several times.

The gorgeous actress also posted a few screenshots which would actually question Melvin’s character. Sana took to Instagram and did a LIVE session with her followers wherein she spoke at length on the heartbreak and how she invested a lot her emotions as well finances in the relationship.

In the LIVE session Sana also revealed how Melvin’s family supported him in his actions. Later Sana also revealed that Melvin made a young girl pregnant, took money from other girl and also flirted with several students.

While Sana has been quite vocal about her feelings and emotions. Melvin seems to not have much to speak in his favour. The choreographer recently posted a cryptic video on Instagram wherein he was seen wrapping the kite flying thread in his hands and flaunting a T-shirt that says “Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi.”

Seems like with Sana’s allegations, the break-up has become even more controversial.

What are your views on the fiasco? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: After breakup with Melvin Louis, Sana Khan REVEALS shocking screenshots