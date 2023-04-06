Sana 'Palki' Sayyad of 'Kundali Bhagya' shares her skincare routine

Sana Sayyad, who has been playing Dr Palki Khurana, alongside Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali, post the generation leap in Zee TV's popular long-running show 'Kundali Bhagya', is not stranger to bright lights and greasepaint.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 07:30
Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Sana Sayyad, who has been playing Dr Palki Khurana, alongside Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali, post the generation leap in Zee TV's popular long-running show 'Kundali Bhagya', is not stranger to bright lights and greasepaint.

A regular in the entertainment world since she appeared on 'Splitsvilla 8' in 2015, Sana knows very well the routine of an actor takes a severe toll on her skin, so she takes particular care to maintain her skin health.

"To maintain skin health is essential for an actor, especially during the scorching summer months," Sana said. "My skincare regime revolves around basic protection of the skin. I prioritise thorough cleansing of sweat, dirt and excess oil, and moisturisation."

Continuing about her skincare routine, she said: "Hydration is the key, so I opt for lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers with SPF to shield my skin from harmful UV rays." Non-comedogenic products are those that don't cause blocked pores.

"Regular exfoliation helps to unclog pores and promote a radiant complexion. I indulge in refreshing face mists and soothing masks to combat any signs of dehydration or sun damage," Sana added.

Skincare is incomplete without a proper complementary diet. "I ensure that I drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep my skin hydrated. Proper hydration maintains the skin's moisture balance and prevents it from becoming dry and dull," Sana emphasised.

And she concluded by saying: "Consuming food with a high water content, such as fruits and vegetables like watermelon and cucumber, also contributes to keeping the skin and body's water level balanced. Remember, summer skincare is all about balance, protection and embracing your natural glow."

SOURCE: IANS

Sana Sayyad Dr Palki Khurana Paras Kalnawat Baseer Ali Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Splitsvilla 8 Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sunny Leone expresses gratitude to husband Daniel for her Cannes moment
MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone, who recently made her Cannes debut with the Anurag Kashyap directorial 'Kennedy',...
'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti shares his dream to work with Kiara
MUMBAI: 'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti may have quite a formidable following, but he himself is a big fan of...
Imlie: Revelation! Kairi collapses; Imlie relationship with Kairi to get exposed
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap...
Working with SLB takes patience, says Gulshan Devaiah, else 'dimag pak jaega!'
MUMBAI: Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his streaming series 'Dahaad', and...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Kavya reveals her pregnancy to Vanraj; latter gives a shocking reaction
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Emily Blunt is 'hard to offend' and sometimes forgives people 'too quickly'
MUMBAI: Actress Emily Blunt has shared that she sometimes forgives people "too quickly". The 40-year-old star has...
Recent Stories
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone expresses gratitude to husband Daniel for her Cannes moment
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit Suchanti
'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti shares his dream to work with Kiara
Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu on showbiz: 'Performance or relationships, everything is scrutinised'
saee barve
Exclusive! Saee Barve aka Surekha from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the Food Quiz with us, check out some of her replies
Kishori Shahane
Exclusive! Kishori Shahane opens up on Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Shrama's off-screen equation, says “ It's not necessary to get along if you are working in a show together...”, read on to know more
Instagram reel together
SHOCKING! This was the last time when Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka MaAn shared an Instagram reel together
Shiv Thakare
Will Abdu Rozik Join Shiv Thakare on COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'?