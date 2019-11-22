Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal look like they were MADE FOR EACH OTHER in Arjun Bijlani and Neha’s MARRIAGE ALBUM!

MUMBAI: Our television industry has many actors who have found love in their own industry and settled down.

And among them are Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani. The duo acted in the popular serial Miley Jab Hum Tum and fell in love on the sets of the show. They became man and wife in 2016. These two are indeed one of television's most happily married couples, and it shows. Browse through their social media profiles, and your heart will melt seeing their adorable pictures. With their adorable chemistry, they set major couple goals for their fans.

Recently, their good friend Neha Swami, who is Arjun Bijlani’s wife, shared a picture where Mohit and Sanaya are posing with Arjun and Neha on the day they got married. The picture apparently dates seven years back, and they look like a ‘made in heaven‘ couple!

Way to go, Neha, Arjun, Mohit, and Sanaya!