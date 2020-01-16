Sanaya Irani gives tribute to Madhuri Dixit

MUMBAI: Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani, who rose to fame with their characters of Arnav and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, recently had a small reunion.

The two actors, who are loved by the audience for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, are best friends.

In a video, Sanaya had potrayed the character of big-screen diva Madhuri Dixit from the movie Hum Aapke Hai Kon, in which she is complaining about Barun, who never smiles, and many other things.

She has been touching new heights of success, but she will always be remembered for her role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

This video posted by a fan page will refresh your memory and will bring a big smile on your face.

Have a look.