Sanaya Irani showers love and kisses on hubby Mohit Sehgal as she wishes him Happy Birthday!

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus Year has made birthdays and weddings like never thought before. Celebrities are usually preferring to start indoors and celebrate the day with closed ones. As Mohit Sehgal turned a year older today, his wife Sanaya Irani made the special day even more special as she shared a love-filled post for him on Instagram. Both Sanaya and Mohit have a huge social media following, and they often share lovey-dovey posts with each other. This one is by far, among the most romantic ones, check it out!

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani are one of the most loved and popular couples in the television industry and their fans go gaga over every adorable picture of the two together. So as Mohit Sehgal celebrated his birthday today, Sanaya took to her Instagram and gushed over her hubby, while sharing a sweet birthday wish for him. The picture Sanaya shared shows the lovely couple locking lips passionately, and the scenic beauty in the background makes the picture even more stunning.

The two look oh-so-in-love with each other, and while sharing the snap, Sanaya wrote, “Happy Birthday my love . @itsmohitsehgal.” Mohit loved Sanaya’s post and he replied with, “Thank you, my love.” Nakuul Mehta also wished Mohit a happy birthday.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal’s love story is no less than a fairytale. The two met each other on the sets of the show Mile Jab Hum Tum. They tied the knot in January 2016 after being in a relationship for 7 years. On the work front, Mohit Sehgal plays the role of Jay (Aadi Naag) in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 5. As for Sanaya Irani, fans have been waiting for her to announce her next show

Here's wishing Mohit Sehgal a very Happy Birthday!

