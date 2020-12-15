Sanaya Irani welcomes Barun Sobti on Instagram, says “Always the last one for everything”

MUMBAI: Actor Barun Sobti who enjoys immense fan following and is re-called for his character as Arnav is Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, has finally made his Instagram debut.

Yes, Barun happens to be the latest actor to join the Instagram family. We are sure fans will be on cloud nine with him making his debut on the micro blogging site. It will now become earlier for them to know about Barun’s latest whereabouts and check out his latest pictures and videos.

Barun’s ex co-star and good friend Sanaya Irani welcomed him on Instagram with a funny picture and a post.She wrote, “Always the last one for everything. Welcome to the gram my friend @barunsobti_says.”