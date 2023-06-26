Sanchita Banerjee: I cannot stick to the same style all year long!

Sanchita Banerjee

MUMBAI: Actress Sanchita Banerjee says that she tries to experiment with her looks. She adds that wearing similar clothes all year round gets boring.

“Fashion is a popular aesthetic expression. It symbolises much more than just clothing and accessories. It reflects cultural, social, personal identity, values, and beliefs. It can be a tool to distinguish oneself from others,” she says.

She adds, “It’s not difficult for me to follow fashion because I cannot stick to the same fashion all year long. I keep changing my outfits, my look, my makeup and even my perfumes every season. I love to be super comfy and so my favourite clothes are hot pants, a crop top and a pair of slip-ons.

Talking about how she decides her clothes, she says, “A lot of people go overboard when it comes to fashion. For me, fashion speaks a lot about your personality and I love being subtle yet classy when it comes to fashion. Before choosing an outfit one must always follow these points; What season are you in? Dressing for your figure and knowing your measurements. Don’t always follow fashion trends and mainly Understand where you are headed to.”

However, she doesn’t mind picking up a role with a fashion sense completely different to hers. “As far as work goes, for me, picking up a role in the film completely depends on the story and the character and not on the fashion sense of that character. It has happened to me many times. A lot of fans have told me that, ‘Aap real life me kitne different dikhte ho’. I have also seen a lot of people staring at me and then walking up to me and asking, ‘Are you Sanchita Banerjee?’ I am really overwhelmed by this gesture of my fans!”

