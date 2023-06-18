Sanchita Banerjee: If hard work is favoured by luck, it creates legends

MUMBAI :Actress Sanchita Banerjee says that both hard work and luck are required to achieve success in the industry. The actress adds that success is relative and depends on your state of mind.

“Hard work has its own benefits. While we work hard in life, we come across a lot of things and as we struggle through life, it makes us more of a responsible person. So hard work is not just important for success but it is also very important to become a better human being and a better person. But yes, if it is favoured by luck, it creates legends,” she says.

She adds, “Since childhood, I have had very big dreams but still haven’t achieved what I had dreamt of. I don’t call myself successful. But, yes, I am on the path towards success and I have achieved a lot of things in my career for which I am really thankful to God and my family. For me, honesty is success. In our lives, whatever we do, be it personal or professional, it’s very important to be honest. Whenever you achieve anything with honesty, it gives you inner happiness and peace. So for me, honesty is success!

Ask her who she feels is successful around her, and she says, “For me, the most successful person in my life is my baba. He has been successful as a businessman, successful as a family man, successful as a husband, and successful as a father. I look up to him and I want to be like him. In India, I consider Akshay Kumar as the most successful man because from being a nobody, today he is the highest taxpayer in India and has done the highest number of films as a hero as well. Lastly, in the world, I consider Sylvester Stallone as the most successful and inspiring man. If you would have read about him when he was a child, his mother was told that her son is paralyzed and will not be able to do the daily things like walking, talking, and playing like other kids but because of his willpower, he proved to the doctor and the world that nothing is impossible. Today, he is the biggest action hero in the world and has given epic films like the Rocky series and Rambo. Whenever I feel that I am on a rough path, I think of them and it gives me inspiration to keep moving ahead.”

However, success should never go to one’s head, she says, adding, “I believe that one should never be proud of success because success is not a destination, success is a journey. In fact, we must keep growing and learning as we get success and enjoy this beautiful journey.”