Sandeep Arora to enter Dangal TV’s Devi

Sandeep Arora who has been a part of projects like Mahabarat, Mahakali, Shobha Somnath Ki, Chandragupta Maurya among others will soon be seen in Dangal TV’s Devi

According to our sources, Sandeep will play the character of Kaamdev in the show.

We contacted Sandeep, he confirmed the buzz and said, “Yes, I am doing the show. The experience is quite different as it is the first time that I’m doing a positive character. Kaamdev is a very calm and composed character. Even when he is angry, it doesn’t show on his face. I am keeping all the small details in my mind while performing the character”.

We asked him about how he prepared for the character, he said, “The moment I came to know that most of my body will be revealed, I had to go for a body waxing which was one of the most difficult parts (laughs)”.

Talking about reuniting with Swastik Productions, he added, “From the last 10 years I’m associated with Swastik. This is my sixth show with them. I wish they keep calling me to portray interesting characters”.

Here’s wishing Sandeep and team Devi, all the best for the upcoming tracks of the show.

