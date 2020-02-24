News

Sandeep Arora to enter Dangal TV’s Devi

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
24 Feb 2020 11:30 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of Television.

Sandeep Arora who has been a part of projects like Mahabarat, Mahakali, Shobha Somnath Ki, Chandragupta Maurya among others will soon be seen in Dangal TV’s Devi

According to our sources, Sandeep will play the character of Kaamdev in the show.

We contacted Sandeep, he confirmed the buzz and said, “Yes, I am doing the show. The experience is quite different as it is the first time that I’m doing a positive character. Kaamdev is a very calm and composed character. Even when he is angry, it doesn’t show on his face. I am keeping all the small details in my mind while performing the character”.

We asked him about how he prepared for the character, he said, “The moment I came to know that most of my body will be revealed, I had to go for a body waxing which was one of the most difficult parts (laughs)”.

Talking about reuniting with Swastik Productions, he added, “From the last 10 years I’m associated with Swastik. This is my sixth show with them. I wish they keep calling me to portray interesting characters”.

Here’s wishing Sandeep and team Devi, all the best for the upcoming tracks of the show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Sandeep Arora Dangal Devi Mahabarat Mahakali Shobha Somnath Ki Chandragupta Maurya Swastik Productions TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the red and white checks better?

Niti Taylor
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here