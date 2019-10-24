Sandeep Baswana, Sonal Parihar and Hemangi Kavi in Gurudev Bhalla’s next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We have been at the forefront of reporting updates about Star Plus’ upcoming show produced by Gurudev Bhalla.

We already reported exclusively about popular actors Rahil Azam and Shruti Seth being roped in for the show

We also mentioned about child actress Hirva Trivedi being part of the show

Now, the latest update is that talented actors Sandeep Baswana, who is known for his shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Parvarrish - Season 2 and last seen Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat fame Sonal Parihar and Gujarati actress Hemangi Kavi have been roped in for the show to play pivotal roles in the show.

The show will be penned by Mahesh Bhatt, who was also associated with Gurudev Bhalla’s Udann and Naamkaran.

We couldn’t get through actors for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.