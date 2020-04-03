Sandeepa Dhar revisits the '60s in black-and-white video

MUMBAI: Actress Sandeepa Dhar went down the memory lane and revisited the 1960s era on social media.

Sandeepa on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a black-and-white video clip of herself with the song "Abhi na jao chhod kar" playing in the background.

"Music is the closest means we have to time travel... one piece of melody can get you reminiscing your past or dreaming up your future. Revisiting the 60's with #mohdrafisahab & #ashabhosleji#melodiesfromheaven #stayhome#staysafe," she captioned the video.

Her video currently has 22.3K likes on the website.