News

Sandeepa Dhar revisits the '60s in black-and-white video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2020 12:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Sandeepa Dhar went down the memory lane and revisited the 1960s era on social media.

Sandeepa on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a black-and-white video clip of herself with the song "Abhi na jao chhod kar" playing in the background.

"Music is the closest means we have to time travel... one piece of melody can get you reminiscing your past or dreaming up your future. Revisiting the 60's with #mohdrafisahab & #ashabhosleji#melodiesfromheaven #stayhome#staysafe," she captioned the video.

Her video currently has 22.3K likes on the website.

Tags Sandeepa Dhar black-and-white video Abhi na jao chhod kar TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here