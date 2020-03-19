Sandesh Gaur and Sheetal Tiwari’s NEXT project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in making several music videos. Apart from Television celebrities, Bollywood actors are also quite keen on doing music videos.

In an upcoming music video on Tips Music Channel, TV actor Sandesh Gour and Sheetal Tiwari will be seen romancing each other. Music Composer, Lyricist and singer will be Sonu Singh while mix and master will be by Saral Chouhan. Jitendra Singh Tomar will be the director and producer. The song will be titled, "Roothe Chahe Rab".

Co-incidentally, Sandesh and Sheetal were also paired opposite each other in a hit Marathi movie called. "Jhing Premachi"

Sandesh has been a part of shows like Saraswatichandra, Pratigya, Ek Lakshay amongst others while Sheetal has been a part of ALTBalaji’s Baarish. She was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla 11 contestant.

When contacted Sandesh said, “The song has an emotional yet interesting story. It was a great experience shooting for the same. You get to explore many things behind the camera when you shoot with a small crew and this project was a learning experience for me”.

The music video will be released on Tips Music Company's Digital Channel soon.