Sandiip Sikcand hospitalized; undergoes surgery

MUMBAI: Producer, creative director, and actor Sandiip Sikcand fell during his daily walk yesterday. He dislocated and fractured his shoulder. A source close to Sandiip said, 'He had been walking in the absence of lighting on the road and didn't see a huge low-level boundary wall of an uprooted tree, where he tumbled over, fell and had a massive impact

Sandiip went through surgery this morning and it's the combination of the injury that makes it very serious. The injury was massive but the doctors have everything under control. He is recovering in the hospital and should be back home soon.'

Here's wishing the talented man a speedy recovery!