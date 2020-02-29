Sandiip Sikcand's heartfelt message for the fans for showering love on KHKT; watch video

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the top-rated shows of the small screen and the news about it going off air sent shock waves among the fans. Even the star cast of the show was shocked when they were informed about it.

Well, the team has already shot for its last episode and several videos from the sets are doing the rounds of the social media. The entire star cast celebrated the last day of the shoot by cutting cakes.

And now, Sandiip Sikcand has finally taken to his social media to share a heartfelt message for the fans. In his video, Sandiip has thanked everyone for showering all the love and support to the show. He is extremely overwhelmed with such a great response the viewers gave to the show.

Take a look at Sandiip's video:

The ace personality revealed that the show had a successful run of 9 months and managed to remain on the top ever since its first episode. The show was constantly trending on various social media handles with fans showering all the love and support. Also, Rohit and Sonakshi became the most-loved jodi of the small screen.

Sandiip is currently on rest after he injured his shoulder and got fractured. This is the first time, Sandiip opened about his show via video on social media.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is going off-air on 14th March i.e exact two weeks from now.

Will you miss Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum? Tell us in the comments.