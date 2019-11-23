News

Sangeeta Kapure spends a fun Saturday with her Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke girl gang

MUMBAI: Sangeeta Kapure is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where she plays the role of  Nidhi Rajvansh. Fans are in love with her character and has given all love and support to the actress for the same.

And now, as we all know Sangeeta shares a great bond with the show's star cast and today being a Saturday, the actress stepped out with her Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke girl gang to spend some time. 

The actress posted a picture where Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Chitrali Gupte are seen posing for a lovely click. Everyone is dressed the best for this outing and looks all happy.

Take a look at the post:

Sangeeta looked stunning in her cool attire along with the other ladies. 

What do you think about this amazing girl gang? Tell us in the comments.

