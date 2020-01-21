Sangita Ghosh to quit Divya Drishti

MUMBAI: Sangita Ghosh is quite well known for playing the role of Pishachini in Divya Drishti. The actress will bid adieu to the show next month. She has decided to opt out due to creativity issues. She says, 'There is nothing much left to explore as far as my character is concerned. I realised that I can’t keep dragging on without any clarity. Divya Drishti was supposed to be a finite show with 52 episodes, and was scheduled to wrap up in July last year, but it got an extension. The makers tried to explore my character further, but I was not keen on continuing.'

Meanwhile, Sangita denies being aware of any replacement. She shares, 'My character’s track will have a proper ending, so it is not clear if they will replace me with another antagonist. In any case, clarity about the character always works for the actor but unfortunately, that is not the case in television.'

The talented beauty has featured in Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Viraasat, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Parvarrish, and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, among many others.

Credits: TOI



