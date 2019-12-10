Sangram Singh and Bobby Deol roped in for MX Player's next

MUMBAI: Wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh has bagged a series for MX Player. Sangram, who has featured in TV reality shows such as Survivor India, Bigg Boss 7, and Nach Baliye 7 with Payal Rohatgi, will be a part of the upcoming MX Player series that features Bobby Deol.

The series is a political satire on Godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is presently serving life imprisonment for rape and murder. Sachin Shroff and Anupriya Goenka will also be seen in it.

The series is considered to be one the most controversial ones in the digital world, and the audience is eagerly waiting for its launch.