Sania Mirza's STYLE GAME is on point

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019 08:45 PM

MUMBAI: It's safe to say that Sania Mirza’s style game is always on point!  

The Tennis star, who made appearance on TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, is a fashionista. The beauty beautifully carries off various outfits and gives major style goals to her fans.

Sania often takes to her Instagram handle and shares stunning pictures of herself. She has once again treated her fans to her photos. In the photos, she can be seen sporting a black top teamed up with a pair of denim jeans. She completed the look by wearing a long printed shrug. She wore sports shoes and neatly tied up her hair. She looked like a diva.

Check out her latest look right here and share your thoughts in the comment section below:

past seven days