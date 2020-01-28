Sania Mirza tells us how to deal with our ups and downs

MUMBAI: Life has its ups and downs! What matters is how we deal with them. Speaking about the same, Sania Mirza has an interesting way to deal with life’s ups and downs.
Well, the ace tennis star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she can be seen in action mode. Beside the photo, she wrote, “लंगड़ा घोड़ा”
She added, “Humor is the best way to deal your ups but more importantly your downs.”
Take a look below.
Sania Mirza never fails to inspire her army of fans! A former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, Sania inspires all those who want to make a career in sports. A mother to a son, the tennis star was recently in news for her superb performance at the court. This marked her return to the court after two years with her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok.
On the television front, she has done many advertisements and also appeared on the comedy TV series, The Kapil Sharma Show.
