Sania Mirza wants either Alia, Deepika, Anushka or Sara to play her in her biopic

Sania Mirza says she wants either Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma or Sara Ali Khan to play her in her biopic.

27 Mar 2020 06:07 PM

MUMBAI: Sania Mirza is one of the most popular sports icons. The Grand Slam Winner’s journey inspires many.

Her fans are eagerly looking forward to her biopic as the rumors about the same have been doing rounds for a long time. And now, in a chat with Pinkvilla, the tennis player has spoken about the same. Sania who is currently on home quarantine post her return to India amid the Coronavirus crisis has revealed that she has sold the rights of her biopic to filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala.

She also said that they are currently looking out for directors to progress further with the film. On being asked about her preferences regarding actresses who should be roped in for her biopic, Sania has taken a couple of names. She initially mentions her BFF Parineeti Chopra who is already doing a biopic on Saina Nehwal. After that Sania says that she wants either Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma or Sara Ali Khan to play her role in the biopic.

