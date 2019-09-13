Sanjay Dutt to make a fiction debut on Indian TV with Star Bharat’s new mytho show ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi’

Sanjay Dutt is known for his versatility from everybody’s favorite Munna Bhaai. who rules the hearts of the audience with his acting, is soon going to entertain his fans on the small screen. Star Bharat's upcoming show Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki will soon echo the voice of Sanjay Dutt as he is going to be the narrator in this Mytho show.

The show is slated to go on air on 30th September. Star Bharat has been strengthening its hold in creating mythological shows for a long time, with shows like 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' and more recently 'Radhakrishna' crossing the ladder of success.

According to the information received from sources, actor Sanjay Dutt is very excited about becoming the narrator in this show. He has not done any such work before. This is a very new experience for him. He hopes the audience will like his voice as a narrator.

The story of 'Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi' is based on Vaishnodevi's famous story of how Maa Vaishnodevi came into existence to prevent the destruction of the earth that was being caused by Mahadev to kill the demons.

Sanjay Dutt has given many Bollywood hits, including Vaastav - The Reality, Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and recently he surprised the audience with his performance by playing a negative character in the movie Agneepath. At the same time, he has shown a glimpse of himself in a song from his biographical film Sanju. Seeing him as the narrator in this show, his fans will enjoy him a lot.