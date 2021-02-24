Sanjay Gagnani of Kundali Bhagya feels his character is the most loved villain of Indian Television; read more

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most-watched shows on TV as it always stays in the Top 5. Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of antagonist Prithvi, has returned once again in the show.

In the recent episode, the audience saw the explosive return of Sanjay aka Prithvi as Kritika’s husband in Kundali Bhagya. The antagonist, who was missing in action for a couple of months, has made a comeback in Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) life to create havoc in their blossoming love story. Prithvi will leave Preeta shocked beyond belief on his return and what follows will surely keep everyone on their toes.

Talking about his return, Sanjay Gagnani shared, “It feels extremely good to be back on the set of Kundali Bhagya. The show has been my best yet and my character - Prithvi has been loved by one and all. With everyone eagerly waiting for the character to return on the show, it feels great to return when the hype has peaked. Prithvi has major plans to change Karan and Preeta’s lives and I can't wait to see everyone's reaction after seeing the twist I bring to the tale.”

The show has taken a sweet turn with Karan and Preeta developing an adorable bond after their marriage. But with this new twist awaits, their life is all set to turn upside down.

