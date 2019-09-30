Sanjay Gagnani: People love to hate me

Mumbai : Actor Sanjay Gagnani, who plays a negative role in the show "Kundali Bhagya", says that the response he has got for his role has been amazing and that people love to hate me.

"'Kundali Bhagya' is the show that changed my 'bhagya' and gave me the recognition that was due since a long time," said the actor, who has featured in shows like "Bairi Piya", "Hamari Devrani" and "Veera".

"People love to hate me. I was cast for a cameo for two months but later on became the antagonist of the show. The journey from a cameo to a 'villainero' (villain-hero), the name fans have given me, has been absolutely magical," Gagnani said.

However, the actor doesn't relate to his character.

"Prithvi Malhotra is wicked, evil, cunning, revengeful, hateful, bad, mean, the most fearful villain one has ever seen or imagined. The only common factor between Prithvi and Sanjay is the comic element. Prithvi is witty and funny at times and so am I," he said.

"By the end of the day, I feel emotionally and physically drained. I feel like crying after performing and executing scenes where I abuse women, break bottles and glasses, fight with people, scheme against people, think bad and wish for their sadness, loss, loneliness and bankruptcy.

"As an actor, I've never used any technique while performing or executing any scene. I feel whatever I do, only then it looks real and convincing. And to play an antagonist, I have to feel negative to bring out the negativity and so, once I wrap up shoot, I feel emotionally and physically .

