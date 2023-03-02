Sanjay Gagnani reveals the reason behind his hostile bond with Arjun aka Shakti Arora on Kundali Bhagya, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another story from Kundali Bhagya which stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora in the leads. Manit Joura plays the role of Rishabh.

Kundali Bhagya has been entertaining its audience for a long time and has managed to remain one of the most successful shows.

The masses love to know about what goes on in the plot, around the show and the little tidbits that the stars share from their lives.

Sanjay Gagnani plays the character of Prithvi on Kundali Bhagya and the actor recently got injured on sets.

Now, he has shared the hilarious reason behind his enmity with Arjun aka Shakti Arora!

Check out the post here!

Well the post sent us into a fit of laughter and we had to share it with you! So, Preeta or Shraddha Arya is being blamed for the hostile bond!

However, his bond with his co-stars is something that definitely warmed our hearts!

What do you think of this awesome duo?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile in Kundali Bhagya, Preeta hides her emotions after she sees Arjun with Anjali and Rishabh begins to wonder if Preeta is doing the right thing by marrying Arjun.

Rishabh wonders if Arjun is playing games with the Luthras. However when he meets with an accident, Prithvi saves him.

Prithvi also puts the doubt in Rishabh’s mind that Arjun does not have the same birthmark as Karan did.

