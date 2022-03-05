Sanjay Gagnani slapped by Shraddha Arya on sets of 'Kundali Bhagya'!

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Gagnani is playing a villain in the TV show 'Kundali Bhagya'. Recently, Sanjay a.k.a. Prithvi Malhotra was in shock on the show when he got slapped for real by Shraddha Arya a.k.a. Preeta Arora.

Though it was an accidental slap and not an intentional one. It all happened when during a dramatic sequence, Prithvi provokes Preeta so much that she slaps him. During this Shraddha accidentally slapped Sanjay for real.

The actress immediately called for a cut and apologised and asked Sanjay if he was hurt.

Recalling the incident, Sanjay says: "Accidents like these keep happening on sets. When this happened, Shraddha was very apologetic. She is so sweet that she stopped the shoot, but I told her that was not needed and we could have continued. We all are such professionals that we get carried away in scenes at times, but I guess, it is memories like these that we will carry for life."

SOURCE: IANS