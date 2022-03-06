Sanjay Gagnani surprises the audience once again as he takes up a new avatar for Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI : Zee TV's top-rated show, Kundali Bhagya, has offered several interesting twists and turns to its viewers. The constant chaos and commotion in Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta's (Shraddha Arya) lives have undoubtedly kept the audience at the edge of their seats over the past few months. In the recent episodes as well, we saw everyone glued to their TV screens as Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) planned to get Karan engaged to Natasha (Rishika Nag). However, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) kidnaps her in time and spoils Prithvi’s evil plan. However, determined to find out why the police arrested Natasha, Prithvi really took up an intriguing avatar and left everyone stunned.

While Sanjay has been seen in several disguises on Kundali Bhagya, this time he took up the role of a mature woman. Wearing a red saree, a wig, and a big red bindi on his forehead, Sanjay Gagnani almost looked like Akshay Kumar’s character from Laxmii, however, it was his performance that was noticed by one and all. Sanjay not only looked like a mature woman, but he acted like one perfectly on the show as well. In fact, he went the extra mile to get all the nuances right, even taking help from his wifey, Poonam Preet.

As Sanjay mentioned, “I have taken up a lot of disguises in Kundali Bhagya, but this one was really very different and challenging. In fact, I have taken up a woman avatar earlier too, but the characteristics, nuances and the portrayal of this new character were quite different. While I was initially comfortable, when we started shooting for the sequence, I understood the difficulty of doing all the sequences in a saree. I had to perform some action scenes, and the whole sequence went on for almost 2 days. I honestly don’t know how all the actresses wear such heavy sarees for so many hours and are so comfortable shooting in them all day long. In fact, I also salute all the men who dress up as women in fiction shows and comedy shows and perform their acts flawlessly. I watched several movies, strong women characters and even other men who played women in earlier shows to prepare for this one. I even got some help from Poonam (Preet, his wife) to get the nuances right and I have to say it was all worth it. The audience has really showered me with a lot of love for the act and I hope they continue supporting me all my life.”

While we are having a gala time seeing Sanjay Gagnani in this new avatar, in the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, the viewers will witness a mega twist in Karan and Preeta’s love story.

To know what will happen next, tune in to Kundali Bhagya every Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm, only on Zee TV