Sanjay Kaushik’s tuning with Khartal

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that many actors go to any lengths to add authenticity to their character. In different genres, especially mythological ones, the challenges are multitude. Apart from the dialect, heavy costumes and makeup, the actor, many times may have a certain additional accessory or props to complete the look. Such is the case for the character Rishimuni Narad, portrayed by Sanjay Kaushik in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram on &TV. The actor is rather facing a unique challenge, that of carrying Khatral, an ancient and percussion instrument which is an iconic prop for Naarad’s character, during the shoot.

Speaking about it, Sanjay shared, “I have a keen interest and a flair in playing musical instruments but somehow holding a khartal and shooting slightly becomes a bit of a challenge for me. Since it involves a lot of hand movement, I sometimes find it difficult to get the coordination right for both – the hand gesture as well as dialogue delivery simultaneously and at times lose focus. But honestly, one must say, I am getting there. One must attune hand and mouth coordination accurately, which may seem easy on-screen, but it isn’t that easy after all! It requires a lot of practice and patience. But I am sure I will soon master this in a short span of time.”

Although the actor has briefly essayed a mythological character while pursuing theatre, the experience of playing the role amidst extravagant props on a spectacularly magnificent set has been quite a different one. Talking about his experience, Sanjay said, “This is my first stint with a mythological character on television and the experience has been a rather enriching one. Who doesn’t remember the famous catchphrase – Narayan Narayan! We all have grown listening to it, and given an opportunity to portray such an iconic character itself is a great blessing. The character has a subtle sense of humor which makes it an enjoyable and interesting experience.”

Considered as the epitome of ‘Bhakti’ and an incarnation of the powerful and supreme Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman was created as the most powerful being on earth with a certain purpose and potential. While many Gods hold a prominent position in a devotee’s life for various reasons, for Lord Hanuman it was his unyielding devotion and his selfless dedication to Lord Ram that made him the most renowned of devotees to have ever existed. To visually represent the true essence and strength of his ‘bhakti’ towards Lord Ram and capture His many unexplored sides of dedication and power, &TV presents a fascinating tale of ‘devotee and devotion’ with its show titled ‘Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram’