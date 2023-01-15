Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre on Vidya Balan’s reel on the show: Aap sai pakdhe hai!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 12:20
Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre on Vidya Balan’s reel on the show: Aap sai pakdhe

MUMBAI : Producer duo Binaiferr and the king of comedy, Sanjay Kohli’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai achieved success right from its inception and has been winning millions of hearts since then. Well, it seems like actress Vidya Balan is the latest one to jump on this bandwagon. The actress shared a voiceover from the show in a funny video and it was quite a laugh riot!

Binaiferr says, “When I noticed Vidya Balan's reel on Bhabiji, I felt good. It's an honour when one gets appreciation for the good content we are making.  The reach of the show is phenomenal. I am grateful to audiences for the love and yes, I am thankful to my most loved Vidya for making such a reel.”

Actress Shubangi Atre, who plays the role of Bhabiji in the show, says, “I saw this reel as soon as I woke up. I was very happy and excited. Sometimes, there are some reels on such trending audios which we both have made and I feel that we have similar choices when it comes to this. I was waiting to see what she will make now. But today I heard my own voice in her reels and I was super excited. She has done such great work and I hope to work with her some day. I want to thank her and I loved it! Aap Sahi Pakdhe Hai!”

Sanjay Kohli Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Vidya Balan Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Shubhangi Atre Angoori Aasif Sheikh Rohitash Gaud Neha Pendse Anita Manmohan Malkhan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 12:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
MUMBAI: Entrepreneur Ganesh Balakrishnan, who appeared on 'Shark Tank India 2', received a job offer from Shaadi.com...
'Deadpool 3': Jackman has 'six months' to get in shape for Wolverine
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of '...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama determined to win Anuj back; Dheeraj and Devika help with the plan 
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel
MUMBAI :  'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh Sandhu revealed that there are possibilities of a sequel to the movie as it got...
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
MUMBAI :   Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed how overwhelmed he was when stalwart Naseeruddin Shah appreciated his...
Recent Stories
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel

Latest Video

Related Stories
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
Exclusive! Kunal Madhiwalla to play a pivotal role in Anupamaa 
Exclusive! Kunal Madhiwalla to play a pivotal role in Anupamaa 
Arjun Bijlani makes sure to take Bappa’s blessings in the New Year!
Arjun Bijlani makes sure to take Bappa’s blessings in the New Year!
Mother-son duo impresses 'Shark Tank' judges with 'salad' company idea
Mother-son duo impresses 'Shark Tank' judges with 'salad' company idea
Mika's latest track brings out Sanjay & Poonam's real chemistry
Mika's latest track brings out Sanjay & Poonam's real chemistry
'Tamasha was a turning point in my life,' says Richa Rathore
'Tamasha was a turning point in my life,' says Richa Rathore