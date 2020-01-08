Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali headed for separation?

MUMBAI: After Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat's shocking separation, we now have information that TV couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh’s are facing trouble in their paradise.

SpotboyE reports that all is not well between the couple and they are mostly headed for separation. Not just this, Aamir and Sanjeeda are currently not even staying together.

A source told the portal that Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since sometime as they are having issues. The problems are apparently at a initial stage but have been piling up over time.

Surprisingly, just 3 months back, on Aamir's birthday, Sanjeeda had shared a selfie with her hubby and written, '@aamirali my wish for you is that you continue to love life and never stop dreaming ..i love u HAPPY BIRTHDAY '. And Aamir had shared a video of romantic clicks of the couple on Dec 20, 2019, to wish Sanjeeda on her birthday.

Well, we all know that life on social media is not always close to reality, but we do hope that the adorable couple sorts their differences out.

Credits: SpotboyE