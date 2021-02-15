Sanjeeda Shaikh's ex-husband Amir Ali reveals daughter Ayra's face for the first time; calls her 'My Eternal Valentine'

MUMBAI: It was in August last year that popular television actor Aamir Ali shared pictures of his baby girl Ayra Ali for the first time on social media. Back then, he had shared a few snaps which showed him holding Ayra lovingly, however, her face wasn’t visible in the pictures. He had mentioned that Ayra is his strength and had kept him going in the last year. Now, on Valentine’s Day, Aamir Ali has finally revealed Ayra’s face.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Aamir Ali took to his Instagram and posted a picture with Ayra. He can be seen holding her, and it seems to be from a birthday party, as we can see balloons in the background, and also partial glimpses of cake and a doll. Ayra looks cute as a button in a pink frock. Sharing the lovely snap, Aamir Ali wrote that his daughter Ayra is his ‘eternal Valentine’. “A part of my heart.. my eternal valentine.. #happyvalentinesday to everyone.. spread #love today n every day.. #ayraali #jaan.”

Back in August, while sharing snaps with Ayra, Aamir Ali had written, “Didn’t know how angel’s look like, until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust.”

Reports of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh’s separation had hit the headlines in early 2020. It was being reported that the two have parted ways after 8 years of marriage. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are parents to a baby girl, and that they had opted for surrogacy.

