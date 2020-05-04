Sanjeeda Shaikh's latest video seems to be a dig at Aamir Ali

MUMBAI: Sanjeeda Shaikh has been in the news for a while now but all for the wrong reasons. The actress is facing major issues in her marriage with Aamir Ali. The news for their troubled relationship started doing the rounds in January this year. However, the couple grabbed many eyeballs when speculations around their separation and divorce started doing the rounds. Yes, media reports claim that Sanjeeda has apparently left Aamir's house forever, and is now living at her mother's residence.

The two are also said to head for divorce after the Coronavirus lockdown ends in the state. However, neither Sanjeeda nor Aamir has clarified the same. They have kept mum, leaving everyone thinking about what is actually happening between the two. Amidst all these rumours, Sanjeeda recently posted a video, where is seen talking about her personality and attitude. In the video the beautiful actress can bee saying it out loud, 'I don't have an attitude, but a personality that you cannot handle.'

Is she hinting at her husband? Nevertheless, what we can say is that she looks absolutely gorgeous in the video.

Have a look.

