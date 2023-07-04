Sanjeev Jotangia talks about Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot ( Invictus T Mediaworks) Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjeev Jotangia, who plays the role of Radheshyam Yadav in the show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, says that he loves playing his character. The actor also adds that the show is something which will motivate a lot of people.

“The show has a very intriguing title that signifies motivation and inspiration. Radheshyam Yadav is a very simple, honest and a traditional man with utmost integrity. He is also a doting father and is very protective and supportive of his daughter. He also believes in supporting his children in pursuing their passions,” he says.

He adds, “I relate a lot actually to my character. The attractive part of Radheshyam’s part is that though he comes from a small village/town and has grown up amidst the conditioning that girls should be treated differently from boys. He still Stands up for his daughter. I can relate to it because, in real life, I am too feisty about standing up for the right causes and people.”

Talking about how he prepared for the role, he says, “We did a lot of workshops and reading sessions with the writer, director and diction teacher because we are playing a family based in Jhansi who speak Hindi that has a lot of Bundelkhandi touch. We also did a lot of mock shoots of intense scenes to be thoroughly prepared before we went on floors.”

Ask him How it is to work with Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot ( Invictus T Mediaworks), and he says, “It is pleasantly enriching to work with them. The briefing sessions that we got from Nilanjana M’am were mesmerising and it set an intriguing narrative for our parts. Herumb Sir is very affable and sensitive towards the unit’s needs and functioning. I’d like to mention our director Arif Ali sir. His in-depth knowledge of the characters, nuances and way of executing shots is exemplary. I am grateful that the casting director Janet thought of me for Radheshyam and everyone who got me on board.”

The show highlights the aspirations and values of a girl from a small town. Talking about his aspirations, he says, “My aspiration is to be globally known as one of the best actors of our great nation for which I’ve been trying relentlessly. God willing, I’ll fulfill this aspiration one day and continue being a student of art, be it acting or writing/ producing/ directing later on. I keep reading, keep myself abreast with regional and world cinema. I also watch good theatre and have a lot of interactive sessions with interesting actors and colleagues. I also dabble in selective voice acting assignments. I am inspired by Kishoreda,Bachchan Saab and Rafael Nadal”, he ends.