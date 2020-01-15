Sanjivani 14 January 2020 Written Update: Ishani hears a gun shot

MUMBAI: Produced by Alchemy Films, Sanjivani features some of the popular names of the entertainment world including Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Gurdeep Kohli. The ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of drama and twists.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. The episode sees how Anjali thinks about Vardaan and starts crying. On the other hand, Vardaan thinks that he has played many games with Sid and Ishani, so he has to end this game now. He goes to his cabin. He says Sid, Ishani, it will be your last tonight today, once you both are out of my way, I will get rid of Anjali, Sanjivani will be mine. Juhi asks how can this happen, someone has to go for emergency call, I have a surgery, I can’t postpone it. Sid says duty call. Ishani asks shall I go if you want. Juhi says you are recovering, fine you can go. Sid says I will go with Ishani, I know I am suspended, I will just go help, I promise I won’t do anything medically. She gives the address and says patient is critical, maybe a heart attack. She says I miss you Shashank. Vardaan looks on.

Vardaan thinks Sid and Ishani are really so good, they went knowing a patient is dying, that’s why I have thrown this trap, their goodness will kill them. Sid and Ishani find the door locked. Guards help. Sid and Ishani leave. Vardaan thinks you will be coming dead. Sid says I can’t leave you alone knowing Vardaan can do anything. Ishani recalls the staff’s words. She asks how did all the doctors get busy together. Sid says yes, no patient was assigned to you on medical grounds. She says yes, so that I stay free.

They reach the patient’s house. She asks is this Vardaan’s trap. Sid picks sticks. He says just for precaution. They go inside the house and check patient. The man says I m not able to breathe. The man sees them and recalls the pic. Anjali goes to Vardaan. He says I really needed a hug. She stops him and says Sid and Ishani came to me and told a lot about you. She tells everything.

He gets shocked. She asks him is this true. She says you always had issues with dad. Sid and Ishani treat the man. The man gets the gun. He aims at Sid and Ishani. Ishani says you will be fine now. The man says you will get the heart attack doctor. Sid and Ishani get shocked. Sid asks Ishani to bend down. He throws the vessel at the man’s head. Ishani runs to Sid. The man shoots them. Sid screams. Anjali asks what are you doing, answer me.

Vardaan says this is your answer, your love, my loyalty for Sanjivani. He goes. She sees his resignation letter. Sid and Ishani try to run away. Anjali asks Vardaan to listen to her. Vardaan asks why shall I listen to you, you know me, I don’t believe in love and fairy tales, I m a practical man, yes, I wanted to become Sanjivani’s CEO, since Shashank and I had different thinking, I had a healthy competition with him, not with you, its all over now with his death, my love for you ended that competition, you taught me that relations are everything, you know how much I love you, you don’t love me, else you would have answered them, I m going Anjali, Sanjivani, CRO post and everything is yours. She stops him. She says really sorry, dad went away and I misunderstood you, I think Sid and Ishani also misunderstood you. He thinks you are strong, but this is your weakness, I will get the news of Sid and Ishani’s destruction. Ishani says I can’t run more. Sid says he is coming after us. The man shoots at them. They run.

She falls down and gets hurt. Sid says I won’t leave you alone, come on. She faints. Sid fights the man. Ishani hears a gun shot. She gets up and goes to see. Vardaan also comes there. Ishani says where is Sid. She sees Vardaan…. She gets shocked. With all the drama going on, it will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?