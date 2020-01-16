Sanjivani, 15 January 2020, Written Update: Vardaan gets caught

MUMBAI: Produced by Alchemy Films, Sanjivani features some of the popular names of the entertainment world including Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Gurdeep Kohli. The ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of drama and twists.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. The episode sees how Ishani asks Sid to wake up. Vardaan says he is dead. He laughs. She asks Sid to get up. Vardaan says I have seen it, you have angrily shot Sid, calm down, anger isn’t good for health, see what did you do in anger. She asks what nonsense. He says we know my man has shot Sid, but he had planted proof, you will be suspected, I will inform the police that a girl killed her lover. She says I know you are behind this, you tried to ruin his reputation. He says I killed him, I admit I did everything, how will you prove it. She asks why. He says because he is Shashank’s son, until he was alive, I could have not become Sanjivani’s CEO, I will kill anyone who comes in my way, I will kill Shashank’s two children, I can fulfill the promise given to my sister, I won Ishani, you both lost. She stops crying. She laughs.

Vardaan says I think you got mad. She asks Sid to get up, is his sleep complete. Sid says yes baby and gets up. She says you plan well, but your plan never gets successful, you told your plan, we recorded it. Sid says you said we have no proof, now we have your confession recorded. She says very sorry, your plan failed, you have played a lot with people’s life, but not anymore, you would be thinking how we got saved.

FB shows Ishani saying we have to fail Vardaan. She says we came well prepared. Sid says you won’t get saved today, your game is over, forever. Vardaan falls down and says everything got over, my revenge got incomplete. He throws sand in their eyes. He beats Sid. He pushes Ishani away. The phone falls. Vardaan angrily beats Sid a lot. Sid falls away. Ishani looks on. Vardaan looks for the phone. Ishani gets the phone. Sid asks where is the police, check fast. Ishani says there is no network. Police is on the way. Sid beats Vardaan. Ishani gets network and calls police to her location. Sid says you want revenge on my dad, you want to ruin my career, you want to hurt my sister and patients. Police and ambulance reach there. Police stops Sid. Ishani gives the phone and says this is the proof. Inspector thanks them. Vardaan gets caught. He says I will be back.

Ishani takes Sid and does the aid. Tu hi meri shab….plays…. He also does aid to her. He says our life’s new phase will start. She says without any difficulty. They hug. Roshni worries for Sid. She thinks of Sid’s words. Ishani brings Sid home. Roshni cries. Sid apologizes to her. He says you have been my mum and dad. He hugs her. He says we got Vardaan punished, he is arrested, I got bit hurt, I came back fine because of your blessings. She hugs him. Guddu says it’s good, how did you beat him. They smile. Ishani says I will tell you, Sid has beaten Vardaan like a hero. Sid thinks thanks Ishani, you made me understand and I apologized to mum. Roshni asks Ishani are you fine. Ishani says yes. Roshni says I will go to temple. Ishani says I need some rest, I will also go. Sid thanks her. She goes. Roshni asks him to take care. She goes to temple.

Sid says I have to tell Ishani, I have to propose her, think of something, I will go to her and she will understand, girls like masculine men, I have to go and tell her. He makes coffee and likes it. Sid and Ishani come for a date. He says I have done this for you, a coffee date at home. They have coffee. She asks what was the need for this. Sid says why to delay if there is a yes in my heart, Ishani we had stayed away from long, many people came between us and finally we are together, I want to say something, what you deserve, I can’t stay away, you gave my life a new meaning, when I got you now, I feel to make you my wish forever. She looks at him. He says I love you Ishani, will you marry me. She says I love you too Siddhant. They hug. He makes her wear the ring.

It's morning, Sid and Ishani come to Sanjivani, holding hands. Juhi and everyone clap. Juhi hugs them. Juhi gives Sid's coat to him. Sid wears it. Everyone claps. Juhi says welcome back to Sanjivani, board members have taken the charges back, you can resume your work, the OT is waiting for you. They see Anjali. Anjali goes. Ishani asks Sid to speak to Anjali.