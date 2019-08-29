Sanjivani 2: Dr. Sid challenges Ishani to find Neeti a liver in three hours

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Dr. Sid going to talk to Vardhan because he thinks Vardhan has something to do with the change of name in the donor list. Vardhan refuses to have any connection with it and asks him to check with the organ donor bank but Sid is adamant because Abhay Malhotra is his billionaire friend’s son. Later, Dr. Ishani sees the liver arrive in an icebox and signs some papers taking responsibility for it. As Dr. Aman comes to ask her about it she turns and in the meantime Dr. Sid and Dr. Asha take away the ice box. Dr. Ishani turns to see the ice box disappear but sees them carrying it. She chases them to get the box but Sid doesn’t let her. He tells her about her patients name being first and shows her the list but Ishani doesn’t agree. Finally, he hands over the box to her as he gets called to an emergency in Neeti’s room.

Meanwhile, Vardhan is seen making a deal with an unknown man. The man asks him to get his personal space in Sanjivani ready as soon as possible. Dr. Sid, Dr. Asha and Dr. Neil treat Neeti and drain the excessive water inside her stomach. Sid asks them to get the OT ready but Dr. Asha says that they don’t have the donor liver. Sid says that he’ll arrange for the donor liver while they get the OT ready. Dr. Juhi sees a car standing at the entrance and asks the driver to move it to make way for the ambulance. He says his boss is having a meeting inside. Dr. Juhi tries to see who is inside but because of the tinted glass she couldn’t. Vardhan reveals that the person he was talking to is Dr. Rahul who saw Juhi and saved him from stepping outside. Dr. Sid consoles Neeti’s little brothers that she will be okay while Dr. Asha asks Dr. Neil to do as Sid has instructed without being concerned about rebellion.

Dr. Ishani checks the ice box but sees that Dr. Sid has swapped the boxes while they were fighting for it. She runs after him to get the box. He tells her that his patient is critical and genuinely needs the liver unlike her patient who has destroyed his own liver by drinking so much alcohol. She argues with him but Sid tells her that he doesn’t mind stealing the organ if it saves a life. Dr. Rishabh records all of this as evidence and asks Dr. Sid to handover the liver if he wants to save his future. He also removes Ishani from his assist team. Dr. Sid challenges Ishani to find Neeti a liver in three hours.