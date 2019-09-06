Sanjivani 2: Dr. Sid ties Rakesh up and takes his blood sample

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ishani overhearing Sid’s conversation and apologizing to him as she didn’t intend to do so. He talks to her and apologizes for his behavior earlier. She asks him if this case reminds him of his past to which Sid gets emotional. He asks her what her story is. Ishani gets flashbacks and freezes. Sid apologizes for bringing that up. He tells her that she looks like she’s carrying a burden with her that’s heavier than his. Soon, a nurse arrives to call them as something has happened to Riya. They rush to Riya and find out that she has burns from spilling hot tea. They check for other burns and find some on her leg but realize that Riya is unable to feel any sensation in her lower body. Sid and Ishani tell Riya’s mother that she will have to reveal Riya’s father’s name before it’s too late to save Riya. She tells them his name is Rakesh Desai and they assure her that they will personally meet him and perform the tests without bringing him in front of her or Riya.

Ishani suggests Sid that they should talk to Rakesh and maybe he’ll cooperate with them. Sid tells her that they cannot go the right away because after all these years Rakesh will no suddenly become concerned about Riya so they will have break some rules and get the tests done. They both see his name on Sanjivani’s board of donors. Ishani ignores Sid’s plan and schedules an appointment with Rakesh. As she waits in Rakesh’s office, Sid appears in front of her disguised as a security guard. He tells her that she is going to need his help. Later, Ishani meets Rakesh and talks to him about Riya’s mother and Riya’s condition. He accuses her of believing rumors and calls security to throw her out. Sid comes in as security and punches Rakesh. He falls down on the floor unconscious with his nose bleeding. Ishani tries to stop Sid but he picks her up and locks her in an adjacent room.

Dr. Sid ties Rakesh up and takes his blood sample. He also checks his eyes and sees symptoms of Refsum disease. Later, he brings Ishani out and asks her to play along. He pretends to threaten her and carry her out of the room while Ishani apologizes to Rakesh and tries to be polite. Sid runs outside and gets on his bike. Ishani refuses to get on the bike and begins to lecture Sid about morality. She thinks what he did with Rakesh is illegal. As they hear people coming to catch them, Ishani hops onto the bike and both of them leave. At the hospital, Dr. Shashank negotiates with Vardhan about the luxury ward. He asks to convert only one general ward into a luxury ward and fund the general ward from the profits of the luxury ward. Vardhan agrees to his conditions and appreciated the idea of funding. Both of them come to a settlement of 15% shares. Later, Rakesh calls Vardhan and tells him that if he wants to save Sanjivani he needs to fire Dr. Sid immediately.