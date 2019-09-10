News

Sanjivani 2: Ganeshotsav brings love twist in Sid and Ishani's life

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Sanjivani 2 is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Sid and Ishani are having a misunderstanding, and Sid is trying his best to clear it.

Sid has now invited Ishani to Ganeshotsav celebrations and is ready to make her understand the truth.

Sid also wants Ishani to forget the pain of her past, accept it, and move ahead in life.

He knows that Ishani is trying to hide her past and that Vardhan is taking advantage of it.

This Ganeshotsav will bring a twist of love in their story.

past seven days